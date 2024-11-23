Deceased Identified, Homicide Investigation Underway By Almaguin Highlands OPP

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is now treating a recent death as a homicide.

On November 21, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., officers located a deceased person in the area of Kirkpatrick’s Road and Highway 124.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Preston Daultrey of North Bay.

The Almaguin Highlands OPP Crime Unit is continuing the homicide investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.