One Person Taken To Hospital After Three-Vehicle Collision On Old Barrie Rd

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews were on scene of a minor three vehicle collision that shut down Old Barrie Rd for a very short period.

Orillia OPP received a call at approximately 7:57 a.m on November 22, 2024, reporting a three-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Rd and Line 15 Oro-Medonte. All three vehicles appeared to be travelling in a different direction when the collision occurred. The collision resulted in only one lane being closed for clean up. The lane was re-opened shortly after.

The driver of one vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the drivers involved in the collision was charged with Adult Turn – not in safety under the Highway Traffic Act.