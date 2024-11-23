Revised Gift Of Hearing Program Supports Those With Hearing Loss Throughout The Year

Hearing loss can have a profound effect on a person’s overall health and wellbeing but unfortunately not everyone can afford to get treatment. In recognition of the challenges some people face in getting treatment for hearing loss, Hear Well Be Well has modified their Gift of Hearing program to deliver more support.

“Each year, over the last few years, we’ve run the Gift of Hearing over a short period of time, more event-based. We’ve been able to help between five and 10 people each year get hearing aids they really need to have dignity and quality of life,” announced Kathleen Tiede, co-CEO of Hear Well Be Well.

“Starting now, Gift of Hearing will run year around,” Tiede continued. “We’ll accept nominations and applications every day of the year. This will allow us to help even more people than we did before.”

With the support of Beltone Canada, one of the world’s leading hearing aid manufacturers, Hear Well Be Well delivers Gift of Hearing in the 13 communities in which they have a location.

“We’ve also changed the program so people can apply for themselves, not just rely on someone in their life nominating them,” Tiede added. “Nominations from loved ones will of course continue to be accepted as well.”

Importance of treating hearing loss

Research from around the world has shown there are big concerns about leaving hearing loss untreated beyond just being able to hear the television or conversations.

With untreated hearing loss, the risk of developing dementia can increase by five times. There’s a 10-fold increase in the risk of having a serious fall that can put you in hospital when hearing loss is left untreated. Additionally, around half the people with untreated hearing loss will experience relationship breakdown based on a survey conducted by the American Association of Retired Persons.

“I think one of the biggest hopes for older adults is that they age with dignity,” Tiede explained. “Untreated hearing loss and all the health and wellness issues that come along with it can certainly hinder aging with dignity.

“Hearing loss isn’t just a senior issue, however. People of all ages can have hearing loss. When you compare how you’re hearing now with how you heard in your teenage years, it’s safe to say everyone has some hearing loss.”

Applications and nominations for Hear Well Be Well’s Gift of Hearing program can be found on their website at https://hearwellbewell.ca/charitable-work/gift-of-hearing-charity/.

“We’re so happy to be able to make this change to the program just in time to get someone in need into a set of hearing aids for the holidays,” Tiede said.