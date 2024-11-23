Amid Canada Post Strike Salvation Army Urges Donors To Reach Out In Other Ways To Support Struggling Canadians This Christmas

Salvation Army expresses concerns about donations during its largest public fundraiser of the year that

supports over three million visits for assistance in 400 communities across Canada.

In a significant nationwide postal disruption just ahead of The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year, the organization is asking donors to reach out in other ways.

“People give in a variety of ways. Many still prefer to get traditional fundraising requests by mail, and the response to that method is significant to our overall fundraising efforts,” says Lt-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications. “With no strike resolution in sight, we are deeply concerned about the impact this may have on our ability to support those most vulnerable.”

The Salvation Army is committed to ensuring Canadians can still provide for individuals and families in need this Christmas. We encourage donors to:

give online at SalvationArmy.ca

call our toll-free line at 1-800-SAL-ARMY

donate in person at any of our 2,000 Christmas kettle locations nationwide, many of which now offer tap-and-go donations

It’s a difficult time for many Canadians. In a recent survey by The Salvation Army, more than half of people accessing food banks are accessing them for the first time (58% versus 43% in 2023), indicating ongoing financial challenges. And parents with children are experiencing a number of challenges such as eating less so their children or family members could eat and missing bill payments due to financial constraints.

“Donations help provide meals, shelter, and vital services to vulnerable individuals and families during the holidays, a time when many are facing difficult choices between basic needs,” says Lt-Colonel Murray. “We thank Canadians for their generosity and commitment to making a difference in their communities.”