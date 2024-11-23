Purolator Expects To Process More Than 43M Packages From The Start Of November to Dec. 25

Company open for all customer volumes impacted by Canada Post strike

Purolator’s network is primed to receive an anticipated increase in volume, as a result of the Canada Post strike and ahead of the upcoming holiday shipping season.

As businesses and consumers prepare for the busiest time of the year, Purolator plans to process more than 43 million packages during its peak shipping season, including more than 25 million pieces for the month leading up to Christmas – some of which is anticipated to be volume from those impacted by the Canada Post strike.

“Purolator is open for business. As the courier company with the largest reach in Canada, our network is well prepared and ready to deliver continued success for our customers, and all Canadians, including those who have been impacted by the recent Canada Post labour disruption,” said Chris Spanjaard, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Purolator.

“The holidays are always an incredibly busy time. In just the last week we have already seen double digit growth in our volume, week on week, and we expect that demand will continue to increase with the ongoing labour disruption, and as holiday shipping ramps up.

“We understand businesses face a range of challenges at this time of year and we are here to help them navigate these issues and ensure an excellent experience for their customers.

“Whether it’s an individual sending a gift, a small business wanting to ensure their holiday favourites get to their customers on time, or a large retailer looking to offer robust returns to provide that extra layer of customer satisfaction, Purolator has the solution. Our network is primed and ready to deliver during the busiest season of the year.”

To make things easier for anyone looking to spread some cheer during this holiday season, Purolator is offering a range of promotions for shippers, including a new flat rate box which starts as low as $15, plus taxes and fees, for province-wide shipping and $20 for the rest of Canada ground shipping, as well as providing a coupon for up to 50 per cent off – available now at purolator.com/sweetsavings.

Holiday shipping fast facts