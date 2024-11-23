Northern Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre Of Excellence Project To Be Discontinued

Canadore College will be discontinuing the Northern Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre of Excellence project. They have been advised by Ontario Health that funding for the project has been terminated. All activities will be wound down early in the new year.

The genesis of the Addiction Treatment Centre and Canadore’s involvement was the opportunity to act as a model site in the province to demonstrate a new approach to addiction treatment which encompassed a wholistic approach, and to be designated as the training site for treatment centers across Northern Ontario.

While they’re disappointed by Ontario Health’s decision, they take solace in the fact that the 53 treatment beds will remain in the Nipissing region.

The College will not be commenting further on this matter. Please direct all inquiries regarding the future of addiction treatment and the treatment beds to mediainquiries@ontariohealth.ca .