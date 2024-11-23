Vehicle To Identify After Hit And Run In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing the investigation into a collision in Gravenhurst between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

On Monday November 18, 2024, at 9:50 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of an earlier collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the pedestrian, a 15-year-old youth, had started to cross the intersection at the corner of James Street and Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst when the eastbound vehicle made a right turn onto Muskoka Road South, striking the youth. The vehicle, a blue 4-door hatchback style, fled the scene. The youth was assessed at hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the involved vehicle to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.