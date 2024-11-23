Fatal Collision On Highway 400 Southbound Near Go Home Lake Road

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township, involving a delivery truck.

On November 22, 2024, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the Bracebridge OPP, along with members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Georgian Bay Fire / Muskoka Lakes Fire, Muskoka and Simcoe County Paramedics responded to an empty propane delivery truck rollover on Highway 400 Southbound near Go Home Lake Road.

The driver and sole occupant, a 65-year-old of Woodstock, was pronounced deceased.

The name of the male was not released.

Highway 400 was closed while the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team processed the scene. The road was reopened at approximately 10:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.