Barrie-And-Area Tornadoes Insured Damage Increases To $100M

The estimated insured damage of the six EF-2 strength tornadoes that hit Barrie, Innisfil, Kawartha Lakes, Little Britain, Manilla, Lindsay, and Lake of Bays on July 15 has increased from $75 million to $100 million, based on surveys from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). The tornadoes resulted in 10 injuries, 71 uninhabitable homes, and over 2,200 insurance claims for damage to personal and commercial property.

“Insurers have been in the community since day one, working hard to help their clients throughout the entire claims process, and will continue to work with policyholders,” said Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). “Your insurance representative is committed to helping you through this devastating event.”

“We are seeing some delays due to supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic. We ask for your patience and that you work closely with your insurer.”

Damage caused by wind is typically covered by home, commercial property, and comprehensive auto insurance policies.

“More can be done to prevent damage and injuries from severe wind events, including EF-0 to 2 tornadoes, the most common in Canada, through very low-cost and effective changes to national and provincial building codes,” said Donaldson.

The July 15 tornadoes that hit Barrie-and-area communities are a sobering reminder of the risk that communities across Canada face. IBC continues to advocate to governments at all levels about the urgent need to do more to prioritize investments that build our resilience and better protect our families and communities from severe weather events, including those related to a changing climate.