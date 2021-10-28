Drivers Are Passing School Buses On Highway 60

With the school year well under way and the continued construction in downtown Huntsville known as, “Digging Downtown Huntsville” there is no more important time than now for the Huntsville OPP to urge drivers to slow down in school zones in an effort to keep children safe.

Motorists should be aware that there is often a reduced speed limit and increased penalty for not adhering to the speed limit in school zones.

Huntsville OPP have been and will continue to conduct traffic enforcement in school zones to ensure the safety of the community.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to pay close attention when meeting or following a school bus.

Motorists in both directions must stop when approaching a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended and red lights activated and cannot start moving until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop sign has been retracted and the bus has started to move.

Highway 60 continues to be an area of concern in regards to vehicles passing school buses that have its red lights activated and stop sign extended.

Fines for not stopping:

• First offence $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points

• Each following offence, $1,000 to $4,000, six demerit points and possible jail time, (up to six months)

To report motorists who fail to stop for school buses call 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. Note the driver and vehicle description, licence plate and direction of travel.