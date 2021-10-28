Equipment Stolen After Break And Enter In Downtown Haliburton

The Haliburton Highlands OPP are currently investigating a break and enter that occurred at a local business.

Sometime between the evening of October 21st and the morning of October 22nd a break-in occurred at the Remax real estate office located in downtown Haliburton.

It was determined that several pieces of electronic equipment were stolen.

This incident is still under investigation and police are asking that anyone with information or video surveillance please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).