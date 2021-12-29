Appointments To The Order Of Canada Include Bracebridge Resident

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 135 appointments to the Order of Canada today, including Bracebridge Resident Dr. Eva Olsson.

Dr. Olsson, a Holocaust survivor, author and widely acclaimed public speaker, has spoken to more than one million people across North America focusing on bullying and the importance of not being a bystander to injustice. Governor General Simon made the appointment citing Dr. Olsson’s relentless promotion of tolerance, and for encouraging Canadians to rise against bullying and discrimination.

Eva Olsson was awarded an honorary doctorate by Nipissing University in 2006. In January 2008, she was inducted into the Order of Ontario, the province’s highest honour and was made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. In 2012, she received the Diamond Jubilee Medal for continued service to communities across Canada.

Born in Hungary in 1924, she was taken to Auschwitz in May of 1944 by the Nazis. Her autobiography “Unlocking the Doors: A Woman’s Struggle Against Intolerance” was published in 2001 and chronicled her life before, during and after that period.

“I still recall the profound impact of Dr. Olsson’s presentation to Council on October 7th, 2020, about her experiences as a Holocaust Survivor, her work against racism and her appreciation for living in Muskoka and Canada. On behalf of all residents and members of Council, I wish to sincerely thank her for sharing her story, and for her efforts to improve the lives of everyone she meets,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. Dr. Olsson received the Mayor’s Special Award at the Council meeting in 2020

"Canada is defined by the people that make up this great country. These most recent nominees to the Order of Canada are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land, whether it be social, environmental, scientific, economic, cultural or related to mental and physical health. To all of the nominees, congratulations and thank you."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada