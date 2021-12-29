Missing 48-Year-Old Mississauga Man Could Be In The Muskoka Area

Peel Police officers from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing 48-year-old Mississauga man and his vehicle.

Seif Karrawan was last heard from on Thursday, December 23, 2021, and was believed to have been in the Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road area of Mississauga at that time.

Seif is described as male, with a light complexion, 5’9”, 180 pounds, short black shaved hair and has a stubble beard.

Investigators do not have any descriptions of the clothing he may be wearing.

He is believed to be driving a 2000 Green Honda Accord with Ontario licence plates *CDHC372*.

The male has connections to Muskoka and could be headed for the Germania Rd area in Bracebridge.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.