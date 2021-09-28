Another Frost Advisory To Tell You About

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisory issued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Frost advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Haliburton,

Frost is expected again tonight as temperatures fall to near zero degrees Celsius.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm