Another Frost Advisory To Tell You About

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Frost advisory issued for:
Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,
Port Carling – Port Severn,
Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,
Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,
Frost advisory continued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Huntsville – Baysville,
Haliburton,
Frost is expected again tonight as temperatures fall to near zero degrees Celsius.
Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm