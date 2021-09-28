COVID Compliance Visits For Businesses In Muskoka Happening Oct. 4-6

Some businesses were charged last time.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (MLTSD) will again be conducting education and compliance visits to a variety of different businesses across Simcoe Muskoka from October 4 – 6, 2021. These visits will help ensure that businesses follow public health guidelines to protect workers and the public from COVID-19.

Over three days, MLTSD will work with local police services, public health and municipal law enforcement to visit local businesses, with an emphasis on those that must require proof of vaccination from patrons 12 years of age and older. The visits will focus on educating businesses and organizations about the current COVID-19 requirements and confirming compliance with the provincial Reopening Ontario Act.

The introduction of Ontario’s proof of vaccination requirement that came into effect on September 22 is one of several protective measures that businesses and organizations must comply with under the Reopening Ontario Act regulations. Other requirements continue to be in effect, such as:

Safety plans must be written and posted where staff and patrons can easily see them. Proper use of masks and face coverings. Capacity limits are in place to ensure proper 2 metre physical distancing.

Businesses are encouraged to visit the SMDHU website often for information and resources to support them in operating in compliance with COVID-19 public health measures. SMDHU’s Health Connection line is also available at 1-877-721-7520 (Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

For more information about COVID-19, vaccination certificates or getting vaccinated, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org