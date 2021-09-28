Several Guns Stolen From A Home In Armour Township

On September 27, 2021 at 6:15 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Burk’s Fall’s and District Fire Department were called to an arson on Katrine Road.

Police and fire investigation revealed the cause of the fire was arson after an unknown person(s) lit the home on fire.

Police also discovered that the suspect had broken in to the same home the night before and stole the following:

A browning bolt action rifle

A Mossberg 195-A bolt action rifle

A savage axis bolt action rifle

A siminov mosin bolt action rifle

Winchester bolt action rifle

Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle

Two Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifles

A siminov SKS semi-automatic rifle

A benelli nova tactical pump action shotgun

A canuck regulator pump action shotgun

A chruchill pump action shotgun

Alpha arms 15SA semi-automatic shotgun

Iver Johnson champion single shot shotgun

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone having information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.