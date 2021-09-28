Latest Winner Of Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle Takes Home $20,905 Prize

Donald Woods of Gravenhurst is the winner of Soldiers’ September 50/50 raffle, claiming a prize just shy of $21,000.

Woods learned about the Soldiers’ 50/50 through an advertisement he received in the mail this summer. “I thought, why not give it a try,” he said. “I haven’t had the best of luck with other draws and thought it would be a nice way to support a local initiative – with better odds!”

With the odds in his favour, Woods plans to share his prize by giving back to the community. “My wife Jane and I look forward to donating some of our winnings to our favourite charities and saving some for retirement,” he explained.

Soldiers’ 50/50 is a monthly online raffle in support of the Hospital’s greatest needs. It is open to all residents of Ontario over the age of 18. The next raffle is now underway with a guaranteed prize pot of $5,000. Players will also have a chance to win three great prizes: an early bird prize of a Family VIP package for the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala, an early bird prize of $500 cash, and the grand prize on October 27, 2021. Funds raised in the next draw will continue to support the purchase of a new MRI for Soldiers’. Tickets are available online at www.Soldiers5050.ca.