OPP Traffic Stop Leads To Stolen Property Charges For Penetanguishene Resident

A uniform officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP initiated a traffic stop at 2:42 p.m. September 25, 2021 of a white Dodge Charger on Playfair Drive, Tay Township for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer made an arrest on an outstanding warrant and further investigation of the vehicle lead to the discovery and seizure of stolen property and traffic related offences.

Charged is Winter Star KING, 35 years of Penetanguishene with the following offences-

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Fail to have insurance card contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Act

Obstruct plate contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

Permit use of plate not authorized for vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date

