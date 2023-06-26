Accused Identified And Charges Listed With Stolen Car Incident In Midland

As a result of the police investigation into the June 23, 2023 incident in the Town of Midland, four people have been identified and charged as follows.

Accused # 1 Rachel McCartney 35 years of no fixed address Midland has been charged criminally with

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
  • Dangerous operation
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Flight from peace officer
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

And Further

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act
  • Driving while under suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

 

Accused # 2 Jesse John Raymond Adait 32 years of Essa Township has been charged criminally with.

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)
  • Flight from peace officer

 

Accused #3 Justin Richard Lewis Jackson 35 years of Midland has been charged criminally with

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)
  • Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle
  • Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence
  • Theft Under $5000
  • Flight from peace officer

Accused persons 1-3 were held for bail hearings in connection to this investigation and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

A fourth person Blair Edward Ross Clare 31 years of no fixed address Midland was also arrested during this investigation on a number of outstanding warrants issued from area investigations conducted by Southern Georgian Bay OPP members and was also held for a bail hearing.

