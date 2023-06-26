Accused Identified And Charges Listed With Stolen Car Incident In Midland

As a result of the police investigation into the June 23, 2023 incident in the Town of Midland, four people have been identified and charged as follows.
Accused # 1 Rachel McCartney 35 years of no fixed address Midland has been charged criminally with
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
- Dangerous operation
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Flight from peace officer
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada
And Further
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act
- Driving while under suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
Accused # 2 Jesse John Raymond Adait 32 years of Essa Township has been charged criminally with.
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)
- Flight from peace officer
Accused #3 Justin Richard Lewis Jackson 35 years of Midland has been charged criminally with
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)
- Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle
- Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence
- Theft Under $5000
- Flight from peace officer
Accused persons 1-3 were held for bail hearings in connection to this investigation and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.
A fourth person Blair Edward Ross Clare 31 years of no fixed address Midland was also arrested during this investigation on a number of outstanding warrants issued from area investigations conducted by Southern Georgian Bay OPP members and was also held for a bail hearing.
Three People Arrested after A Stolen Car Investigation In Midland