Accused Identified And Charges Listed With Stolen Car Incident In Midland

As a result of the police investigation into the June 23, 2023 incident in the Town of Midland, four people have been identified and charged as follows.

Accused # 1 Rachel McCartney 35 years of no fixed address Midland has been charged criminally with

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Dangerous operation

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Flight from peace officer

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

And Further

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Driving while under suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Accused # 2 Jesse John Raymond Adait 32 years of Essa Township has been charged criminally with.

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)

Flight from peace officer

Accused #3 Justin Richard Lewis Jackson 35 years of Midland has been charged criminally with

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)

Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

Theft Under $5000

Flight from peace officer

Accused persons 1-3 were held for bail hearings in connection to this investigation and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

A fourth person Blair Edward Ross Clare 31 years of no fixed address Midland was also arrested during this investigation on a number of outstanding warrants issued from area investigations conducted by Southern Georgian Bay OPP members and was also held for a bail hearing.