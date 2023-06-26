Crews Battle House Fire In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hooey Lane early Monday afternoon, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Peake.

Power had been lost to the house, and when it was restored shortly after 12:20 p.m., the occupants noticed smoke in the home. They quickly escaped, and a call to 9-1-1 was placed.

Fire crews from stations one and two responded. Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof. Six trucks and 25 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation, but Peake says it was possibly due to a lightning strike.

There is currently no word on the damage estimate.