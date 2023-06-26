The Orillia Museum Of Art & History Awards Georgia McLellan Visual Arts Scholarship To Local Student

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is pleased to award the 2023 Georgia McLellan Visual Arts Scholarship to Orillia Secondary School (OSS) student, Amelia Bush.

Amelia prepared a thorough application, which included a letter of introduction, samples from her portfolio, her acceptance letter to OCAD University for admission into the prestigious Illustration program, and a letter of support from her art teacher, Lindsay Cooper-Wagner.

“Amelia has consistently challenged herself to become better at each medium she undertakes. She has also consistently shared and presented her personal artwork in our annual art showcases, our display in our school Learning Commons as well as in our OSS hall gallery and outdoor community gallery. In addition, she has taken the sole lead of creating a mural that is dedicated to her graduating class,” wrote Lindsay Cooper-Wagner.

“I have grown a lot as an artist over my four years at OSS. I am so grateful for this scholarship and award. It means so much to be recognized for something that I love and to be supported by my community as I continue my arts education next year in Toronto. I would encourage all artists to continue to take chances, even when they scare you,” said Amelia.

This scholarship, which has been disbursed annually in June, for over 15 years, has a value of up to $1,000. Executive Director, Ninette Gyorody reaches out to all three local high schools towards the end of the first semester, offering the application package to visual arts teachers as well as to guidance counsellors. Georgia Netanis Machan McLellan was a teacher and arts enthusiast and advocate who retired to Orillia in 1984.

Her endowment of this visual arts scholarship reflects her lifelong passions for education, the arts and for helping people to improve their opportunities.