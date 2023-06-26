SWS Weekly Water Ski Show Returns To Bala Starting Tues. June 27

Splash BlastTM Makes a Big Splash as Premier Partner of SWS Muskoka Ski Shows!

Get ready for a summer of excitement on the water as Splash BlastTM joins forces with Water Ski and Wakeboard Canada (WSWC) as the new Premier Partner. As the Canadian National Ski Show Team puts on a free show for families every Tuesday night at Windsor Park in Bala, Splash Blast will be there, making waves and adding to the fun!

“We’re thrilled to present our Splash Blast show,” says Todd Hounsome, Chair of Show Ski Canada. “From incorporating Splash Blast into the SWS Ski Show to showcasing our sport to a larger audience, we can’t wait to amaze and entertain everyone.”

During the show, visitors can enjoy free samples of Splash Blast, served by our enthusiastic staff and volunteers. With refreshing fruit flavors and no added sugar, Splash Blast is the perfect choice for families looking for a healthier option.

The SWS Ski Shows have been a beloved Muskoka tradition since the 1960s. Join us every Tuesday night at 7:30 from June 27th to August 29th for an incredible display of talent and skill. Kids can even experience the Splash Blast Zone and get in on the watery action!

“Splash Blast is all about embracing the fun side of water,” says Doyin Abanishe, Marketing Manager at BlueTriton Brands. “The SWS Muskoka Ski Show perfectly showcases the amazing skills of these athletes, and we couldn’t think of a better partnership.”

Come and join us for an unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment at the SWS Ski Show. Together with WSWC, Splash Blast is ready to make this summer one for the books. See you at Windsor Park in Bala at 7:30pm SHARP!

*This Article Is Sponsored By SWS Muskoka