Three People Arrested after A Stolen Car Investigation In Midland

Three people have been arrested after a stolen car was involved in a collision in Midland on Friday.

On June 23, 2023 just before 2 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a driving complaint at shopping centre on Highway 12 in the Town of Midland. Officers learned that the involved vehicle had been reported stolen the day prior. As police arrived on scene, the vehicle fled the area in a dangerous manner. With concerns for the safety of the public, officers did not engage the vehicle which fled westbound on Highway 12.

A short time later, the vehicle was located in a ditch on Highway 12 near Sumac Lane. Three individuals fled on foot into a wooded area however officers were able to arrest two of the suspects. A third suspect, who was believed to be armed, stole a different vehicle nearby and fled the area. This vehicle was found abandoned on Yonge Street. Officers arrived in the area and, out of an abundance of caution, Huron Park Public School was placed in a hold-and-secure.

Investigation led police to a residence on Queen Street near Yonge Street and officers cordoned off the area for public safety. Around 7 p.m., the third suspect was arrested without incident.

All accused parties were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice. Further information regarding the identities of the accused parties as well as charges will be released at a later time.

The names of the accused were not released.

Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit and Community Street Crime Unit(CSCU), the Central Region Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team(ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit(TRU) and the OPP Aviation Unit and Critical Incident Command(CIC) assisted with the investigation.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP would like to thank members of the public, specifically the staff, students and parents of the affected school for their patience and cooperation.