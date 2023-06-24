Drug Impaired And Other Charges After Collision In Tiny Township

A single vehicle collision on Balm Beach Road near Albert Street in Tiny Township has led officers to arrest and charge a driver suspected of being impaired by a drug.

On June 23, 2023 just before 8:00 a.m., officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with paramedics from Simcoe County EMS arrived at the collision scene . The lone occupant of the vehicle was assessed by paramedics and spoke with officers. The driver was not injured however, officers observed evidence of drug impairment. The individual was placed under arrest and was transported to detachment for an evaluation.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle in Canada and did not have permission from the owner to be using the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Jesse Pardon, 36 years of Clearview Township faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and/or Drugs

Operation While Prohibited

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

The accused was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 23, 2023. When charged with impaired driving, the driver’s licence of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.