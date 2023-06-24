Localized Heavy Rainfall Possible Today For Several Areas

Rainfall warning issued for: Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago, Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale, Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Special weather statement issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Hamilton,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Burlington – Oakville,

Current details:

Localized heavy rainfall possible today.

Hazard:

Localized heavy rainfall with near 50 mm possible.

Timing:

This afternoon and evening.

Discussion:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms will be very slow moving and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts. Rainfall warnings may be issued as thunderstorms develop.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.