Tall Pines Festival Rocks Gravenhurst

The Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival rocked Gravenhurst on June 16 and 17, with an all-Canadian line-up including headliners Blue Rodeo, Serena Ryder, Tokyo Police Club, Classified and I Mother Earth.

The two-day event was hosted on The Muskoka Wharf, and featured live music, a local vendor village, food trucks, kids zone and free block party in downtown Gravenhurst.

“The Tall Pines Festival kicked off the summer season in style,” said Kevin Goodman, Chief Entertainment Officer of Front Row Centre Marketing, the organizers behind the event. “The excitement in the community could be felt – music, art and culture are pillars for community and the well-being of residents.”

On Saturday evening, I Mother Earth played a spirited opening set for Canadian rock royalty Blue Rodeo, attracting a lively but comfortable crowd.

Other acts over the weekend included OMBIIGIZI, The Darcys, Jerry Leger & The Situation, The Redhill Valleys, Cam Kahin, Goodnight Sunrise, The Brandy Alexanders, Augusta, Frank Mighty, Vikki Minor, The Currie Brothers, Misty Blue and Sydney Riley.

“Tall Pines had a great vibe to it with experiences, vendors, food, artists, live music for all genres and a community oriented, family friendly atmosphere,” said Shawna Patterson, Director of Recreation & Culture for the Town of Gravenhurst. “The impact of the festival on the community was substantial as hotels, resorts and campgrounds were sold out for the weekend, in addition to all the shops in town and at the wharf seeing excellent foot traffic.”

The festival, in its second year, was conceptualized by Goodman, his team and members of Muskoka Tourism.

“Each year you try and improve on all facets of the event,” said Goodman. “We certainly had more fans, bands and brands participating this year. All of these elements contributed to more Tall Pines excitement.”