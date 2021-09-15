5,780,000 People Voted In The Federal Election Advance Polls

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal election under way.

Advance polls were open from Friday, September 10, 2021, to Monday, September 13, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on each day.

According to the preliminary figures, some 5,780,000 electors voted at the advance polls in this general election. This is a 18.46% increase from the 4,879,312 electors who voted in advance in the 2019 general election.

It should be noted that these are estimates. Some polls may not have reported yet.

“I want to thank the electors who took advantage of advance polls for their patience and their help in making this a safe experience for everyone. I also want to thank the tens of thousands of election workers for making this possible,” says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. “Canadians still have the opportunity to contribute to this great democratic exercise by voting on election day or by returning their special ballot before the September 20 deadline.”

A breakdown of the estimated number of electors who voted at the advance polls for all 338 electoral districts is being calculated and will soon be available on elections.ca.