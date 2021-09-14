The Weather Network Has Released Their Fall Forecast

“The early arrival of cooler weather has brought relief from the relentless summer heat and wildfire smoke across western Canada. However, warm weather is not done with us just yet.” said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. “Late September and October will feature extended periods of pleasant fall weather with near seasonal or above seasonal temperatures. However, we are also watching the risk for a significant pattern change that could bring a quick start to winter for parts of Canada.”

Most Canadians can expect near or above normal temperatures and precipitation for the fall season as a whole. However, across Ontario and Quebec we expect a quicker start to winter than we have seen during many recent years. We have become accustomed to very mild Decembers, but this year should bring more typical amounts of winter weather during the weeks leading up to and through the holidays. Meanwhile, across western Canada we expect that the arrival of consistent cold weather will be temporarily delayed.

Here’s a more detailed look at the conditions expected across Canada this fall and into December:

British Columbia

Near normal temperatures are expected across most of B.C., but southern areas should be slightly warmer than normal. A typical number of fall storms and rainy days are expected, but this should result in above normal precipitation totals as moisture laden systems will bring the risk for excessive rainfall at times. Mild temperatures are expected for the end of fall and continuing into December.

The Prairies

Near normal temperatures and precipitation are expected across most of the region. This will be quite a contrast to the drought conditions which dominated the year so far. Alternating periods of warmer than normal temperatures and shots of cold weather will bring a risk for an early season freeze, but we expect that the arrival of consistent cold will be delayed.

Ontario & Quebec

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate the heart of the fall season with extended periods of pleasant weather through October. However, a pattern change during late fall should bring more winter weather during December than we have become accustomed to seeing in recent years.

Atlantic Canada

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate the fall season, along with the typical number of fall storms. However, an active hurricane season is expected to continue, so we will continue to keep an eye on the tropics and the potential for a couple of systems to bring excessive rainfall totals to parts of the region. Near normal temperatures are expected for December.

Northern Canada

Near normal temperatures and precipitation are expected across the Yukon, while above normal temperatures and precipitation are expected for eastern Nunavut, including Iqaluit. The coldest weather relative to normal is expected to shift from near Hudson Bay to western parts of the NWT during mid-fall.

Keep in mind that even a mild fall can bring dangerous winter weather conditions to parts of Canada with little notice. As we move deeper into the season, Canadians should pay extra close attention to the daily forecast as winter weather conditions can develop and change rapidly. Canadians can be prepared for changeable weather by visiting www.theweathernetwork.com or by downloading The Weather Network App and creating an account for personalized and up to the minute forecasts.

