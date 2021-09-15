PC Rolls Out One Of Canada’s Most Extensive Lines Of Plant-Based Products

With more than 80 PC® Plant Based products grocery shopping for vegan alternatives has become easier for Canadians
As more and more Canadians are looking to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets, the President’s Choice® team is introducing more products to their extensive plant-based line, making food exploration more delicious and convenient. From plant-based sweet Italian sausage to a sour cream alternative, the PC® Plant Based line up has something for everyone, whether vegetarian, vegan, or simply looking for something new to shake up their dinner routine.
“When discovering and developing new products, our goal is always to provide our customers choice in the grocery aisle,” says Kathlyne Ross, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Loblaw Companies Limited. “Canadians are curious about plant-based foods and searching for realistic meat and dairy alternatives that taste great. Our extensive line of plant-based products is the solution.”
A recent survey* commissioned by the President’s Choice® team found that almost half (49%) of Canadians are interested in trying plant-based alternatives, but many (48%) are concerned about taste. With a history of bringing innovative products and exciting new flavours to Canadians, the President’s Choice® team is tackling that challenge, introducing one of the most extensive plant-based lineups in Canada, backed by one of the most trusted brands.
Exciting new PC® Plant Based products include:
- PC® Plant Based Cultured Oat Yogurt Alternative
- PC® Plant Based Sour Cream Alternative
- PC® Plant Based Beefless Ground
- PC® Plant Based Butter Alternative – Salted
- PC® Plant Based Ranch Dressing
- PC® Plant Based Sweet Italian Sausage
- PC® Plant Based Pancake Mix Original
- PC® Plant Based Brownie Baking Mix
- PC® Plant Based Mini Chocolate Chips
- PC® Plant Based Vegan Mayo
PC® Plant Based products are available at Loblaw banner stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore® and Zehrs®. Visit your local store or visit pc.ca to explore the full range of PC® Plant Based products and find plant-based recipes that will make the whole family excited for meal time.