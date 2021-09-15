PC Rolls Out One Of Canada’s Most Extensive Lines Of Plant-Based Products

With more than 80 PC® Plant Based products grocery shopping for vegan alternatives has become easier for Canadians

As more and more Canadians are looking to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets, the President’s Choice® team is introducing more products to their extensive plant-based line, making food exploration more delicious and convenient. From plant-based sweet Italian sausage to a sour cream alternative, the PC® Plant Based line up has something for everyone, whether vegetarian, vegan, or simply looking for something new to shake up their dinner routine.