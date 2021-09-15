OPP Makes Arrest After Break In To Orillia Business

OPP have arrested and charged a local man following a break and enter to an Orillia business last evening.

On September 14, 2021, shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers received a call from an alarm company reporting a front door alarm activation at a Mississaga Street business.

Responding officers arrived to find the front door smashed and searched the building to find that the culprit had fled the scene. Staff arrived and determined that quantities of prescription medications had been stolen.

Video surveillance was utilized by officers to identify the suspect who was later located and arrested.

Police have charged 37-year-old Jason Hendrick from Orillia with:

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

Theft under $5000

Possession of a schedule I substance – other drugs

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear on September 15, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.