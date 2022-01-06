2022 Gravenhurst Dog Tags Now Available

The Gravenhurst By-law Division is happy to inform the public that the 2022 dog tags are now available! Dog tags can be purchased in-person at Pet Valu located at 351 Talisman Dr., Gravenhurst. Applicants are invited to pre-fill and print the application form online or complete the form in person at the Pet Valu location. Check “Dog License Information” on the Town’s website to confirm if one of the discounts applies to your dogs.

As a friendly reminder, all dogs within Gravenhurst must be licensed and under a pet owner’s physical control at all times while on public property. Avoid unpredictable incidents and leash your dog.

If you find or lose a dog, please call the By-law Division at 705-687-2230 ext. 2241. Assistance with locating lost dogs can be provided by patrolling the area as well as sharing pictures on the Town’s social media channels. If properly licensed, Municipal Law Enforcement Officers will use the information correlated with the dog tag to reunite the dogs.

If Municipal Law Enforcement Officers cannot locate the owner, it will be taken to the Orillia OSPCA (705-325-1304). For a dog to be released, the owner is required to fill out a “Canine Release Form” and obtain a valid 2022 dog tag.

For off-leash fun, dog owners are encouraged to visit the Staff Sergeant Larry Bigley K9 Dog Park located at the end of John Street South. Rules for the park can be found on the Town’s website.