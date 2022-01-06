Service Level Adjustments In Response To Provincial Regulations

In response to the Province of Ontario returning to Step Two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen as announced on Monday, January 3, 2022, adjustments are required to Township public services.

The Township continues to encourage people to use online, phone and curbside pick up options to access municipal services, to reduce in-person interactions as part of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Effective January 5, 2022 service modifications to ensure compliance with public health requirements include (but are not limited to);

Bala and Port Carling Arenas – Closed until further notice. Those impacted by cancellations and closures will be contacted with refunds or credits will be provided for advanced bookings.

Community Centres – Closed with the exception of select centres which will remain open to provide specified services identified in the Provincial Health Regulations, such as social service programs. All other community centre programming will be suspended.

Libraries – Muskoka Lakes Public Library branches in Port Carling and Bala have returned to outside delivery of pre-ordered library items. The hours for pick up remain unchanged for both branches and masks are required for item pick up.

Outdoor Amenities – Outdoor recreational amenities, such as parks and trails will remain open for public use. While using these amenities, individuals are required to adhere to posted Provincial regulations including physical distancing and group outdoor gathering limits.

Municipal Office – The Municipal Office is open with adaptations to allow for limited in-person services. General public, contractors and others visiting the building should call ahead to gain access, and ensure timely and efficient service. Contact and access information will be posted on the Township’s website and both the front and back doors of the offices. Visitors should be prepared to wait in their vehicles to gain access. Scheduled in-person appointments are also available and encouraged.

Committee/Council Meetings – Council and Committee meetings will continue to be held electronically.

The Township will continually update the Muskoka Lakes Website with any changes to Township services as a result of Covid-19.