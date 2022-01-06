COVID Outbreak Declared At Huntsville Hospital’s South Wing

Visiting to South Wing at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Site (HDMH) has been suspended following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Four patients on South Wing at the HDMH Site have tested positive for COVID-19 and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has placed South Wing under unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak status.

Testing of patients and staff is occurring as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.

“Visiting restrictions are in place for South Wing at the Huntsville site only, but further restrictions may follow,” says Interim President & CEO Vickie Kaminski. “We want to remind Designated Care Partners who are visiting their loved ones at either site of the importance of wearing their mask at all times while they visit.”

MAHC is grateful for the continued efforts of all team members during the ongoing pandemic and their commitment to safe, high-quality care. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our patients, staff and credentialed staff.