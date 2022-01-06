COVID Outbreaks Confirmed On Two Medical Units At OSMH

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, (SMDHU), has confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks on two of its medical units, impacting a total of 14 patients.

The IMRS (Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services) Unit has been elevated from suspect to confirmed outbreak status with a total of 2 patients who have tested positive since the diagnosis of the first patient on January 1.

An outbreak has also been declared on the Soldiers’ One medical unit with a total of 12 patients now COVID-19 positive as a result of an outbreak.

Enhanced testing of patients and staff continues and outbreak management protocols are in place.

Earlier this week, under provincial direction, the hospital stopped providing non-urgent surgeries and procedures to help maintain the availability of beds and staff to provide care to the community.