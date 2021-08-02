Zucchini Spirals And Teriyaki Vegetable Spiral Stir Fry Kit Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on July 25, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Veg Pak Produce is recalling Harvest Fresh brand Zucchini Spirals and Teriyaki Vegetable Spiral Stir Fry Kit from the marketplace due to Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Harvest Fresh

Zucchini Spirals

340 g

0 59559 00042 9

Best Before:

31 JUL 2021

01 AUG 2021

Harvest Fresh

Teriyaki Vegetable Spiral Stir Fry Kit

400 g

0 59559 99933 4

Best Before:

31 JUL 2021

01 AUG 2021

 

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

