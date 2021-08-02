See A Taco, Get A Free Taco From Taco Bell Canada On Aug. 11

“We’re excited to kick off Taco Bell’s global I See a Taco campaign in Canada in a big way with this epic taco giveaway on August 11,” said Devon Lawrence, Senior Brand Manager, Taco Bell Canada. “Once you start seeing tacos in the wild, it will be very hard to stop. And we hope to see plenty of Canadians taco spotting and picking up free tacos to celebrate.”

Curious taco seekers may have recently noticed hidden tacos across social media channels and posters across the country. Spotted any suspicious taco-related ads for a new fragrance, Tacomme, or Tah-kö Design? You guessed it: subliminal taco messaging from Taco Bell, and anyone who was curious enough to scan the embedded QR codes would have found a countdown to the taco giveaway on August 11. The fake ads have since been tagged across the country to reveal that Taco Bell was in fact the mastermind behind them.

The giveaway marks Taco Bell Canada’s local launch of the brand’s recent global campaign ‘I See A Taco’ which invites customers to see tacos everywhere in the wild. From today, Canadians across the country are also encouraged to share their taco-shaped finds in the wild with #ISeeATaco and tag @tacobellcanada for a shot at more free tacos, giveaways and more.

Free tacos will be available to order anytime on August 11 on tacobell.ca, as well as between 3-6PM local time in-stores and via DoorDash and Uber Eats. For more information about the I See a Taco giveaway, including T&C’s, visit iseeataco.ca.