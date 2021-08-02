Three Arrested After A Search Warrant At A Huntsville Home

On August 1, 2021, Huntsville OPP Detachment and Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant on Susan Street West in the Town of Huntsville.

Details are limited, but here is what we know.

Once inside the residence, three individuals were arrested. As a result of the investigation:

  • one male was charged in relation to break and enter and theft
  • one male was charged in relation to another occurrence; and
  • one male was released unconditionally

Stolen property was recovered inside the residence.

The names of the accused were not released.

