OPP Release Details On The Hwy. 60 Collision

On August 1, 2021, at 1:14 p.m., Huntsville OPP responded to several traffic complaints on Highway 60 for an erratic driver, resulting in a collision.

Huntsville OPP members located the vehicle and with the assistance of witnesses, located the driver.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver had consumed alcohol prior to the collision.

Four people were taken to hospital with injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Alexander Kameka, 32-years-old of Etobicoke, has been charged with:

– Operation While Impaired – Causing Bodily Harm

– Dangerous Operation

– Dangerous Operation – Causing Bodily Harm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on September 15th, 2021.

If you see a driver you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP on your mobile phone. If it’s an emergency, call 9-1-1.