Body Found On Sparrow Lake in Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP, with the assistance of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and OPP Aviation Services, have located a body in relation to a missing person investigation on Sparrow Lake.

On August 1, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., divers located the body of a 56-year-old male in Sparrow Lake.

OPP say positive identification cannot be made until a post mortem examination is completed.

The USRU and Central Region SAVE team have suspended their search of the area until the identification of the body has been made.

More details will be provided when they become available.