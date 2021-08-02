New Sidewalk Construction On Andrea Drive

The Town of Bracebridge is undertaking the construction of a new 1.5 metre wide concrete sidewalk on Andrea Drive from Spencer Street to the cul-de-sac at the west end. The new sidewalk will be located behind the ditch on the south side of the street, with the exception of a 70 metre section from Spencer Street westerly that will be located at the road’s edge.

Construction was to begin earlier in the summer but has been delayed due to circumstances beyond the control of the Town and the Contractor. The Town anticipates construction to begin in mid to end of August and proceed for approximately four (4) weeks.

The Town is committed to maintaining a safe and orderly work site. While dust, noise, heavy equipment and temporary driveway closures are intrusive, they are common elements of sidewalk construction. The Town will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.