Parry Sound Friendship Centre Preparing To Launch Art Auction In Downtown Parry Sound Storefront And Online

The Parry Sound Friendship Centre is preparing for the grand opening of their Indigenous Art Auction, to be held in the Beatty Building, (corner unit, formerly Beverly’s). From August 6th – 31st the Art Auction will be available for the public to come and view, seven days a week, from 10am – 4pm, while following all Covid measures. The committee is also working hard to get all of the Art Auction items up on their Facebook event page, as well as their website for virtual bidding too.

“Behind every art is a story” says Parry Sound Friendship Centre’s Executive Director Delores Mckay.

The Art Auction has over 25 pieces (mostly originals), including one piece from a Wasauksing First Nation artist. The grand opening of the space will be on Friday August 6th at 10am, outside of the Beatty Building where an opening drum song will take place.

Proceeds from the sale of the art will be used by the Parry Sound Friendship Centre’s Fundraising Committee towards the new build of the Friendship Centre, at its original location of 13 Bowes Street.

The Parry Sound Friendship Centre is thankful to the following community partners for their support with this event: