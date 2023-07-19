Zellers Pop Up Is Coming To Georgian Mall In Barrie

Zellers is on a roll! The next 21 Zellers pop-ups within Hudson’s Bay will open by August 11, spanning five provinces and almost all in new markets. In addition, Zellers will open its next store experience at Hudson’s Bay in Bramalea City Centre in September of this year.

Pop-up footprints will vary from store to store, ranging from 1,000 – 2,800sq ft (with the exception of Queen Street in Toronto) depending on location. Zellers stores within Hudson’s Bay range from 8,000 – 10,000 sq. ft. The pop-ups serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations.

“Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson’s Bay. “Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada.”

Showcasing a curated assortment of quality, value and design-led Zellers merchandise, the pop-ups deliver a delightful bite-sized taste of Zellers. Moreover, the pop-up model provides a unique opportunity for Canadians to actively demonstrate where they would like to see the next Zellers store open. As always, customers can also find a full assortment on zellers.ca.

Zellers is popping up at Hudson’s Bay stores in:

British Columbia

Langley Willowbrook Mall

Nanaimo Woodgrove Centre

Penticton Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

Prince George Parkwood Place

Victoria Bay Centre

Alberta

Lethbridge Melcor Centre

Red Deer Bower Place

St. Albert Centre

Saskatchewan

Regina Cornwall Centre

Ontario

Windsor Devonshire Mall

Kitchener Fairview Park

Barrie Georgian Mall

Burlington Mapleview Centre

Oshawa Centre

Pickering Town Centre

Place D’Orléans

Newmarket Upper Canada Mall

Quebec