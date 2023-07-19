Ontario Investing In Digital Justice Platform

Ontario legislative building. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The Ontario government is investing $166 million to deliver more legal services online, replacing outdated paper-based procedures with a digital platform that will support access to the Superior Court of Justice and the Ontario Court of Justice.

“Ontario is one step closer to a digital justice system that helps people resolve legal matters easier and faster,” said Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario. “Today marks a significant new chapter in our government’s plan to build a more modern, accessible and effective justice system now and into the future.”

Thomson Reuters has been awarded the contract to deliver the new digital justice platform which will allow court users to:

  • file documents quickly and easily online
  • digitally access court case information online
  • pay fees online
  • connect virtually to hearings
  • manage court appearances online
  • receive decisions electronically

The Courts Digital Transformation initiative was first announced in November 2021 and is a major part of the province’s Justice Accelerated Strategy, a multi-year plan to harness new and existing technology to break down barriers in the justice system and speed up access to services – remotely, in-person and online.

Quick Facts

