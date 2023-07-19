Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Full Programming For The 2023 Nuit Blanche North: Sponsored By TD Bank.

Nuit Blanche North returns this weekend for one night only on July 22nd. Now in its 11th year, the free signature event will once again fill downtown Huntsville with 34 different activities and performances by over 100 local and visiting artists.

As in past years the fun gets underway at 8pm and the evening will run to early Sunday morning. Whether you come and experience the whole event or just drop in and enjoy a few aspects of it you can be sure that it will be the most interesting night of the summer.

Some of the many highlights include Dancing with the Trees, an interactive projection that reacts to your movements; favorite Marc Walter creating a giant brontosaurus made from woven branches; an interactive dance performance led by Jillian Peever and Corinne Penstone of the S.P.A.C.E. and Fungis Navis: a glowing wonderland of illuminated glass mushrooms. There will also be plenty local representation with over 60 artists and community members creating original works including the Huntsville Theatre Company, All Abilities Dance Troupe, Cam Renwick, Rob Gill, Mary Spring & Terri Howell, JF Kuehnen, Carol Ferris, Barry Hayward, David Merleau, Scott Dilbey & Amira Kuepfer, Brendan Duggan, Sandy Inkster and more.

Music will be prominently featured with funk bands The Rider Raiders and Nice On hitting the River Mill Park Stage at 8pm & 9:30pm respectively. Legendary Electric violinist Dr. Draw brings a new full band experience to the town docks Amphitheatre at 9pm. And local musician Sean Cotton leads a group of some of Muskoka’s finest musicians in an ongoing jam session at the corner of Main St. and Brunel.

Buskers will be in abundance with Kiki Totally Outrageous, Rockabilly Joe & Tex Rexman all offering performances throughout the evening and will join forces at 11pm to host the annual fire show at the Town Docks. There will also be walkabout entertainment, an interactive hoop zone and participatory puppet parades with the Department of Illumination departing at 8:30pm & 9:30pm.

Main St. will be closed to traffic between Centre St. and Brunel starting at 4pm on July 22nd. River Mill Parking lot will be closed starting at 6am on the same day. All will reopen to regular use by 4am on July 23, 2023.

There is a surprise around every corner and a lot of fun for all ages. Best of all, the event is free, partially through the support of TD Bank and other supporters. Nuit Blanche North is part of the Huntsville Festival’s 31st anniversary season. Check out the entire lineup at

www.huntsvillefestival.ca

For more information on Nuit Blanche North visit www.nuitblanchenorth.com