Theatre Out Reach On Stage Tickets Now On Sale

The Near North District School Board’s Theatre Out Reach On Stage (TOROS) is proud to announce that tickets for their annual summer musical production Back to the 80’s The Totally Awesome Musical, are now on sale. Celebrate the history of TOROS while enjoying a pop culture trip down memory lane to an era that brought the world the Rubik’s Cube and some of the greatest musical hits ever!

Some of North Bay’s most talented intermediate and high school students will act, sing and dance their hearts out. Throw in a Star Wars dream sequence, high-energy dance routines, an 80’s dance party scene, large amounts of blue eyeshadow and hairspray, as well as some of the most popular songs ever written, and the result is a musical that will delight and amuse audiences of any age. Back To The 80’s is a high- energy musical with contemporary flair that you won’t want to miss!

Shows run at 7p.m. on August 10th to August 12th along with a special matinee performance on Sunday, August 13th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 and are available for purchase online and in person at approved community events.

Contact TOROS@nearnorthschools.ca for full ticket information.