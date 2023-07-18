Ontario Parks Offering Free Day Use To Celebrate Healthy Parks Healthy People Day

The Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, David Piccini, issued the following statement on Healthy Parks Healthy People Day.

“On July 21, 2023, Ontario Parks is once again offering free day-use access to provincial parks to celebrate Healthy Parks Healthy People Day.

This annual celebration is part of a global movement to promote the incredible health benefits of getting outside in nature. Studies show spending time in nature can improve our mental, physical, and social well-being, including lower blood pressure, increased self-esteem and reduced anxiety.

Ontario’s provincial parks have always been a place of comfort, relaxation and adventure for families, individuals and communities alike, making memories that last a lifetime. As the largest operator of outdoor recreational opportunities in the province, Ontario Parks offers programs and facilities to enjoy nature year-round, regardless of your outdoor experience. In most parks, you can go hiking, cycling, paddling, swimming and more! These activities promote physical health and contribute to our overall well-being and happiness.

I’m proud that Ontario Parks is a Healthy Parks Healthy People leader, offering numerous ways to engage with nature, including the following upcoming events:

The 30×30 Challenge to encourage people to spend 30 minutes in nature for 30 days during the month of August

Take a Hike Day on August 9, a brand-new event this year offering guided hikes at provincial parks around the province.

Our government is also expanding recreational opportunities for families by creating the first new all-season, full-service provincial park in over 40 years, located at Bigwind Lake Provincial Park near Bracebridge. We are also exploring the creation of a new urban provincial park near Uxbridge and recently announced Ontario’s first new conservation reserve in over a decade.

As the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, I encourage all Ontarians to take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors, immerse themselves in the splendor of nature, and experience first-hand the restorative power of our provincial parks.

I hope you’ll join us at Ontario Parks on July 21. See you out on the trails!”

