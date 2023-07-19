Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired After A Traffic Complaint

Bracebridge OPP has charged one motorist with impaired driving after receiving a complaint from a member of the public on Muskoka Rd North in Gravenhurst.

A member of the public reported concerns to police on Saturday June 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. and officers conducted a traffic stop with the involved vehicle shortly after. Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Jakob Kramer of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on August 1, 2023 to answer to his charge. He also had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and the vehicle he was driving was impounded.