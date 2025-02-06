Youth Charged In Orillia For Making 16 Calls To 9-1-1

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident involving a youth making several 911 calls.

On February 5, 2025, at approximately 5:26 p.m. members of the Orillia OPP received a call from Orillia Fire & EMS to attend the area of Front Street South, Orillia for a report of a structure fire. Fire and EMS had patrolled the area with nothing located, and requested police assist with locating the caller. At this time, officers were unable to pursue any investigative avenues as the call was placed from an unregistered phone number.

Shortly after at approximately 6:30 p.m. police received a high priority radio call to attend the area of Elgin Street for a 13-year-old female who had been shot and was laying in the middle of the street bleeding. Police dispatched a large response of approximately ten police officers and EMS. Police checked the area for an extended period of time for a female victim with negative results.

Police then received sixteen more radio calls from the same voice with similar call details. All the calls received were high priority in nature and utilized a large quantity of resources.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. police observed a young person on the second floor of a residence in the reported area. The young person could be observed talking on a cellular device. Police requested the call taker listen for a siren, which was then activated by police and heard by an OPP Call taker.

As a result, officers were able to locate a young person in possession of a cellular device which was seized as evidence. Through further investigation, police were able to confirm that all the calls made came from that device.

Subsequently a 13-year-old young person was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000

Public Mischief

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada.

The accused was released to their parents with a future court date.