Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary Accredited By Global Federation Of Animal Sanctuaries

First Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility in Canada to be Approved

The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Accredited status to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (AVWS) as of January 27, 2025.

Accreditation means that AVWS meets the criteria of a true animal sanctuary and is providing humane and responsible care of the animals. To be awarded Accreditation, an organization must meet GFAS’s rigorous and peer-reviewed animal care standards which are confirmed by a site visit and they must also adhere to a demanding set of ethical and operational principles. Accreditation also provides a clear and trusted means for the public, donors and grantors to recognize AVWS as an exceptional organization.

“We are thrilled to announce the Accreditation of Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, a highly ethical and skilled organization that rehabilitates and releases a host of Canadian species. For those animals deemed unable to be returned to the wild, Aspen Valley provides a peaceful permanent home in expansive natural habitats,” said Kristin Leppert, GFAS Program Director-Wildlife. “AVWS is the first GFAS certified wildlife rehabilitation center in Canada and we are grateful for their commitment to the protection and preservation of wildlife in need of a second chance.”

“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious accreditation, which affirms our commitment to providing the highest standards of care for the animals.” said Linda Glimps, Executive Director, Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. “This recognition from GFAS not only acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our team, it reinforces our commitment to putting wildlife first. It also signals to the public, our donors and partners that we are dedicated to achieving meaningful, long-term impact in animal welfare.”