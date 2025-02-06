Two People Charged By Haliburton Highlands OPP After Firearm And Drug Investigation

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two individuals following an investigation involving firearms and drugs.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, members of the Haliburton Highlands and Kawartha Lakes OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), executed search warrants at locations on Highland Street in Haliburton and Pine Avenue in Haliburton on February 4, 2025. Firearms, ammunition, suspected drugs and cash were among items seized. Four people were arrested.

As a result, Shawn Harding, 37 years-of-age, of Haliburton, has been charged with:

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts

· Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – two counts

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – two counts

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

· Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

· Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

· Possession cannabis for the purpose of selling – two counts

The accused has been held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay, Ontario.

And further, Amy Harman, 43 years-of-age, of Algonquin Highlands, has been charged with:

· Possession of a schedule I substance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden Ontario at a later date.

Anyone having knowledge of drug or property related offences is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at http://www.khcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not have to testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2000.00.